Kamal Haasan's Vikram Box Office Collection: Film continues to rule; to beat Baahubali 2's TN record

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is setting the box office on fire. The film is wreaking havoc at the ticket windows. Coupled with Rs. 210 crores in India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 316 crores approx. Reportedly, Vikram will soon emerge as the biggest worldwide grossers from Kollywood this year. The film is gearing up to surpass the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, where Vikram grossed Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj is struggling at Rs 62 crore globally.

The film has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. The success of the action film is attributed to the powerful performances of the three lead stars Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s earnings have crossed Rs 125 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's historical film fails to attract audience

Vikram Box Office Collection

Kamal Haasan's film is showing no signs of slowing down. According to trade reports, Vikram has collected over Rs 130 crore in Tamil Nadu in 10 days and is about to defeat Baahubali: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said "#Vikram WW Box Office Week 1 - Rs 201.23 cr. Week 2 Day 1 - Rs 13.47 cr. Day 2 - Rs 17.18 cr. Day 3 - Rs 21.35 cr. Day 4 - Rs 7.63 cr GOOD 2nd Monday hold."

About Kamal Haasan starrer

Released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, Vikram is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. It is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by Kanagaraj. The film also stars Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi.

