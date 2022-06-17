Friday Releases: Abhimanyu-Shilpa's Nikamma, Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam, Spiderhead OUT today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nikamma and Virata Parvam

Friday, June 17, 2022, brings another pair of stellar performances by actors like Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara and others. Packed with elements of action, comedy, romance and drama in perfect proportions, Abhimanyu's family entertainer aims to establish the actor as the 'Ideal massy hero.' On the other hand, Rana Daggubatiand and Sai Pallavi starrer, which follows an epic love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in AP during the 1990s, will have its grand release today. Let us take a look at all the movies that will be released in cinema halls and OTT platforms on Friday in India.

Nikamma

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions. It is a remake of Nani's 2017 Telugu flick Middle Class Abhayi. On June 6, the makers released the reprise version of the song 'Tere Bin Kya'. The music video of the soulful track showcases cute and lovable chemistry between the film's lead pair Shirley and Abhimanyu.

Virata Parvam

Venu Udugula's directorial follows an epic love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in Andhra Pradesh during the 1990s. Virata Parvam stars Rana Daggubati as the protagonist Comrade Ravanna and his admirer Vennela essayed by Sai Pallavi. The Telugu film has generated a huge buzz on social media.

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth is seen playing a scientist who experiments on inmates (Miles Teller and Jurnee Smolett) with psychedelic drugs in this adaptation of a George Saunders short story.

O2

Newly married Nayanthara will make her OTT debut with O2. Directed by GS Viknesh, and backed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu. Releasing on June 17 on Disney+Hotstar, actress O2 is shot inside a bus where we see a mother fighting for her son’s survival. Ritvick will feature in the main lead along with Nayanthara.