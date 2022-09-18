Kabzaa: Upendra Rao's birthday just got bigger with teaser of Kichcha Sudeep, Shriya Saran's new Kannada film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RCHANDRU_MOVIES Kabzaa poster featuring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran

Kabzaa: Upendra Rao's birthday became more special with the teaser release of his upcoming film Kabzaa. It is set to be released in seven languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya and Marathi. The makers released the film's teaser a day before Upendra's birthday. It was released by 'Bahubali' star Rana Daggubati, who has become a popular name all across India.

Watch the teaser of Kabzaa here:

Cast of Kabzaa

After the recent back-to-back successes of 'KGF 2', '777 Charlie' and 'Vikrant Rona', the Kannada film industry is all set to roll out another major action entertainer with an all-star cast titled 'Kabzaa'. The film directed by R Chandru features Kichcha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawab Shah besides Kannada award-winning star Upendra Rao. Apart from these, Chandru, Kabir Singh, Prakash Rai, Kota Srinavasa Rao, Subba Raju, Samuthirakani, Murli Sharma, Taha Shah and John Kokken are also a part of the film.

Shriya plays the character of Madhumathi in the film, which will have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal role. Sudeep plays an interesting character called Bharagava Bakshi in the film.

About Kabzaa

'Kabzaa' is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1947 to 1984. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in Indian history. It is all about a freedom fighter's son who gets trapped in the world of the mafia. The film is billed as a large-scale action film.

Talking about the film, director Chandru said: "The film has already created a lot of buzz and we wanted to treat our fans with the teaser. Tomorrow being Upendra's birthday, we thought it would be a good gift to all his fans."

Presented by M.T.B. Nagaraj, and produced by Chandru under the Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises banner, the film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya and Marathi.

The film's music is composed by Ravi Basrur of 'KGF' fame, A.J. Shetty is the cinematographer and Mahesh Reddy the editor.

-- with IANS inputs

