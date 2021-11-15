Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi’s FIRST look stuns fans 

Monday, November 15, 2021
     
The team of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, on Monday (November 15) released the film's much-awaited first look posters. The film will witness Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen as Khatija.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2021 15:59 IST
The makers of the upcoming romantic entertainer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal revealed the first look of its cast incluuding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha will be playing the character called Khatija in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, while Sethupathi will feature as Rambo. Sharing the poster of Sethupathi, Vignesh wrote, "#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal first look. Introducing RAMBO." 

Sources close to the unit say that 'Rambo', which is the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film, is actually an acronym for 'Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran'.

Releasing the first look of Samantha's character in the film director Vignesh Shivan said, "Soo happy to be presenting the ever gorgeous Samantha Prabhu as Khatija in our film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'."

Taking to Twitter, Samantha shared the first look poster of her character and said, "Khatija! Can't wait for you all to watch this one."

The film also has Nayanthara in a key role, but her look is still awaited. Interestingly, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh Shivan’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. 

Director Shivan has disclosed that the much-awaited film will release in theatres this December. The film has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

On the professional front, Samantha will also appear in Telugu film 'Shaakunthalam', a mythological epic tale directed by Gunasekhar. As per media reports, she is also gearing up for her Bollywood release. 

