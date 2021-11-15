Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi’s FIRST look stuns fans

The makers of the upcoming romantic entertainer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal revealed the first look of its cast incluuding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha will be playing the character called Khatija in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, while Sethupathi will feature as Rambo. Sharing the poster of Sethupathi, Vignesh wrote, "#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal first look. Introducing RAMBO."

Sources close to the unit say that 'Rambo', which is the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film, is actually an acronym for 'Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran'.

Releasing the first look of Samantha's character in the film director Vignesh Shivan said, "Soo happy to be presenting the ever gorgeous Samantha Prabhu as Khatija in our film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'."

Taking to Twitter, Samantha shared the first look poster of her character and said, "Khatija! Can't wait for you all to watch this one."

The film also has Nayanthara in a key role, but her look is still awaited. Interestingly, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh Shivan’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Director Shivan has disclosed that the much-awaited film will release in theatres this December. The film has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her pics with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram with few exceptions post divorce

On the professional front, Samantha will also appear in Telugu film 'Shaakunthalam', a mythological epic tale directed by Gunasekhar. As per media reports, she is also gearing up for her Bollywood release.

Also read: Vijay Sethupathi & team attacked by man at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral; WATCH