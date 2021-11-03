Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY SETHUPATHI Vijay Sethupathi & team attacked by man at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral; WATCH

A video clip showing a failed attempt by an unidentified man to assault popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi at the Bangalore airport has begun doing the rounds on social media. While the actor was guarded by tight security, a unknown man suddenly came from behind and brutally attacked him.

Talking to IANS, a source close to the actor said that the incident in question happened at the Bangalore airport in the early hours of Wednesday. Stating that the incident was not a serious one, the source said that the unidentified person, who was in an inebriated state, was creating a nuisance. Eventually, a minor argument erupted between the two sides after which the actor and his team chose to leave the place. However, the person is believed to have followed the actor and attempted to land a kick.

Take a look:

The blow is believed to have landed on one of those accompanying the actor. Police personnel quickly stepped in to restrain the man while the actor was safely escorted out.

A reason for this attack is not known. Vijay Sethupathi, however, did not to choose to press charges and no police complaint has been filed against the man.

On the professional front, the actor has several films lined up for release. Among many others, Vijay will be seen in Vikram, Kaathu Vaakula Rendy Kaadhal, Gandhi Talks, Hindi film Mumbaikar and many others.

