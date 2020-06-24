Wednesday, June 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Four arrested for threatening South Indian actress Shamna Kasim

Four arrested for threatening South Indian actress Shamna Kasim

"All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on," said the official on the condition of anonymity.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2020 16:06 IST
Shamna Kasim
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHAMNA KASIM | POORNA

Shamna Kasim began her career as a dancer and a model 

The Kerala Police have arrested four youths for threatening and blackmailing upcoming South Indian actress Shamna Kasim. Speaking to IANS, a police official attached to the Maradu Police station near here said the police launched a probe following a complaint and have arrested four people.

"All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on," said the official on the condition of anonymity.

Kasim began her career as a dancer and a model and after becoming a success in the television industry, she entered films and in a career that began in 2004 she has acted in about 40 South Indian films so far.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X