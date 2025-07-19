Fish Venkat, Telugu actor and comedian known for 'Brindaavanam', passes away due to Kidney failure Renowned Telugu actor Fish Venkat, best known for his work in films like 'Brindaavanam' and 'Aadi', passed away due to ongoing kidney-related health issues.

New Delhi:

Veteran Telugu actor Fish Venkat, known for his comedic performances, passed away due to Kidney failure. According to reports, he died on Friday at a private hospital in Hyderabad due to kidney-related issues. For those who are unfamiliar, his real name was Venkat Raj, and he was 53.

According to 123 Telugu, the actor was suffering from serious health issues for several months, and his Kidney health worsened when he was on dialysis, which led him to shift to a ventilator. Shravanthi, his daughter, appealed to the public for financial assistance for a kidney transplant, which was expected to cost about Rs 50 lakh. There were false rumours circulated that actor Prabhas had offered financial assistance. Later, Venkat's family explained that this was a case of someone posing as a member of Prabhas's team in order to commit fraud. However, Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 2 lakh, and Vishwak Sen and a Telangana state minister offered financial support, but no appropriate kidney donor was found.

After the death of renowned Tamil filmmaker and cinematographer Velu Prabhakaran and Ravi Teja's father, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, the news of the demise of Fish Venkat has left the South industry in grief. Social media users and fans have shared their condolences on the internet. One user took to the X handle and wrote, "We miss u fish venkat garu Rest in peace." Another user wrote, "Childhood favourite rowdy "Fish venkat" anna TFI has lost another gem."

Fish Venkat's known films

Venkat has appeared in more than a hundred films during his acting career. His known films include Brindaavanam, Aadi, King, and Naayak. According to details available on IMDb, he was last seen in the 2023 film Narakasura, where he played the role of Constable Venkat. The action comedy drama film was written and directed by Sebastian Noah Acosta Jr It features Rakshit Atluri, Nassar, and Aparna Janardanam in the lead roles. He rose to fame for his roles in films including 'Kushi', 'Bunny', 'Adhurs', 'Gabbar Singh', 'DJ Tillu', 'Slum Dog Husband', 'Coffee with a Killer' and others.

