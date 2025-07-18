Velu Prabhakaran, renowned Tamil filmmaker-cinematographer, passes away at 68 Tamil director, cinematographer, and actor Velu Prabhakaran died at the age of 68 in Chennai. Reportedly, he passed away due to prolonged illness.

Renowned Tamil filmmaker, cinematographer, and actor Velu Prabhakaran, best known for the romantic drama film 'Kadhal Kadhai', passed away at the age of 68 in Chennai. According to media reports, he died due to prolonged illness and was in the ICU for the past few days. His famous works also include 'Nalaya Manithan', 'Sivan' and 'Puthiya Aatchi'.

Filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy paid tribute to Velu Prabhakaran

The news of his demise has left the Tamil entertainment industry in deep shock, with many renowned celebrities and fans mourning the loss. Well-known director Seenu Ramasamy took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) to express his grief and shared a heartfelt note. The tweet reads, "Progressive thinker Cinematographer Director I am saddened by the news of Velu Prabhakaran's passing. My deepest condolences to all those grieving his loss."

Velu Prabhakaran's known films

For the unversed, Velu Prabhakaran made his directorial debut with the 1989 film 'Nalaya Manitham'. The horror film features Amala Akkineni, Jaishankar, and Janakaraj in the lead roles. According to details available on IMDb, Prabhakaran also directed films like 'Adisaya Manithan', 'Asuran', 'Puratchikkaaran', 'Kadhal Kadhai', 'Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary', and others.

His best directorial project was 'Kadhal Kadhai', a romantic drama film released in 2009. Velu also acted in this film, and besides him, it features Shirley Das and Saakshi Siva in the lead roles. Notably, this film had an IMDb rating of 8.2. Talking about his projects, he was last seen on-screen in the 2025 film 'Gajaana', alongside Yogi Babu, Vedhika, Inigo Prabhakaran and others. The film was written and directed by Prabhadish Samz. However, his last directorial film was the 2017 film 'Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary'.

