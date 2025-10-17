Dude X review: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil comedy hits the fun notes but splits opinion Pradeep Ranganathan’s much-awaited Tamil film Dude released on October 17, 2025. Early audience reviews on X praise the humour and performances by Pradeep and Mamitha Baiju, though many found the second half predictable. Here’s what viewers are saying.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated Tamil comedy-drama film 'Dude' starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, ahead of Diwali.

Those who watched the first day’s first show of the film have shared their reactions on the social media platform X. Read on to find out what internet users are saying about it.

Dude X review: What audiences are saying

So far, Keerthiswaran's directorial 'Dude' has received mixed reviews from audiences who watched the film on its first day. One X user praised the first half of the film and appreciated the performances delivered by Pradeep and Mamitha. However, he found the second half of the film similar to a "Telugu movie" and described it as "decent."

He wrote, "#Dude first half review: Pradeep and Mamitha did well. The story is neither too funny nor too serious, but holds okay. The interval feels similar to a Telugu movie. The mood is decent for the second half. #PradeepRanganathan #DudeMovie #DudeTrailer #Mamitha."

Another user took to X and gave Pradeep Ranganathan’s film 3.5 stars out of 5. He called the movie a "Pradeep Ranganathan coded film" but found it predictable at times. His X post reads, "A very Pradeep Ranganathan coded film. The hidden conflict was a great strategic move. The first and second halves sit on completely opposite sides of the spectrum. Though predictable at times, it’s more than watchable. I liked it, though people may differ."

"Decent second half with a complicated relationship. There’s humor throughout the film. Pradeep and Mamitha nailed it. BGM and music feels fresh throughout the film. The debut director picked a good story and weaved it with an engaging screenplay. The emotions in the last 20 mins land like all Pradeep’s films. This one will be a super hit. #Dude," reads another X post.

While some users pointed out flaws in the Tamil comedy-drama, one user claimed that the movie didn't work for him. He wrote, “Somehow, #Dude didn’t work for me. The basic issue is it doesn’t have any emotional connection. Wafer-thin story and wasted opportunity. Except for @realsarathkumar and @SaiAbhyankkar, there is nothing to talk about in this film.”

Also Read: Dude trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's film hints at quirky drama | Watch

Dude movie cast and production details.

Besides lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the film features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and others in key roles. For the unversed, the movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Also Read: Tamil movies releasing on Diwali 2025: Diesel, Dude, Bison headline the festival lineup