Dude trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's film hints at quirky drama | Watch The most anticipated trailer of the Tamil movie 'Dude' has been released by the makers on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, the film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Watch the trailer here.

New Delhi:

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to share screen space with Mamitha Baiju in the upcoming Tamil-language comedy-drama 'Dude'. The makers released the official trailer on Thursday, October 9, 2025, igniting excitement among fans.

​Apart from actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, the film features Mamitha Baiju, R.Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam and others in the lead roles. While sharing the trailer video, the makers wrote: “Presenting the Top Gear of Dude – #DudeTrailer (Tamil).” The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Dude trailer is out now

The official trailer hinted that the female lead falls in love with the protagonist at first, but subsequently requests a breakup, which alters their relationship. It has garnered over 4 lakh views on YouTube and hundreds of comments ever since it was released.

Watch the trailer below:

Social media reacts

Social media users have been praising the trailer for its 'Superb cuts and background music'. Fans also liked the editing done by Barath Vikraman. Taking to platform X, one user wrote, "#Dude Trailer - "Thali ku Endha Mariyathaiyum illa, Adhuku pinnadi irukara andha ponnoda Feelings ku than Mariyathai. As the Director mentioned in an interview film deals about marriageExcellent cuts by Editor @barathvikraman with placing all the elements."

Another added, "#Dude Trailer - Another Pakka Youth Festival Loading from PR. His Swag. Superb cuts & Sai Abhyankar BGM was."

One X user praised the Dude trailer, calling it high on emotion. His tweet reads, "More than Comedy & Action, #LoveToday & #Dragon worked because of the Emotional Connect. From the trailer #Dude also having high emotions & seems gonna work big time in the film."

Dude movie release date

Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, the film will hit theatres on October 17, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali holidays.

