Disha Patani gears up for shoot of Suriya's untitled next in Goa as she leaves from Mumbai, know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Disha Patani is the leading lady in Suriya's upcoming film

Disha Patani won fans' hearts with her sensual and enticing avatar in Ek Villain Returns. Now the Malang actress is all set to stun her fans with her dazzling presence as the lead lady in Suriya 42 upcoming periodic action film. Earlier on Tuesday, Disha was seen at the Mumbai airport heading to Goa to commence the shoot for Suriya 42. The actress is ready to go all out for the role and will really give her best. For her airport look, Dish kept it cool and casual in a gunji and leggings. She completed her look with a pair of funky sneakers and sunglasses. Her toned abs were visible in her outfit.

After arriving in Goa, the actress also shared an update on her Instagram stories writing the city will be her home for a month. Meanwhile, a source close to the actress revealed, “Disha is all excited and ready to go all out for her role opposite Suriya. She will be stationed in Goa for a month-long schedule. She is super kicked to be part of such a huge project. Moreover, the character she is playing in the film is also quite unique."

Read: Kabzaa: Upendra Rao's birthday just got bigger with teaser of Kichcha Sudeep, Shriya Saran starrer

Earlier, Disha shared her excitement on being part of Suriya 42. She said, "It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience."

Read: Nagarjuna wishes late father Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his 99th birth anniversary

While Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her starring role in Suriya's upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Latest Entertainment News