Dileep Raj dies at 48: All you need to know about his wife Srividya, daughters and the family he adored

New Delhi:

The sudden death of Dileep Raj has left the Kannada entertainment industry in deep shock. The actor, who had built a strong presence both on television and the big screen over the last two decades, reportedly died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 48. The actor is survived by his wife, Srividya, who is a producer, and two daughters.

Dileep Raj's family life

Away from the camera, too, Dileep had built a life that many admired. He shared a close bond with his wife Srividya, with whom he started a production house. Together, the couple backed several successful serials, including Paaru, Malemahadeshwara and Vidya Vinayak. Hitler Kalyana held a special place in his career because he was involved both as an actor and producer, while Srividya managed the production responsibilities.

Their relationship was often seen as one of the strongest teams in the Kannada television space. They are survived by their daughters, Dhruti and Aditi, who had also appeared in Zee family programmes and were loved by audiences.

Dileep often spoke about how important his family was to him. Friends and fans who followed him on social media would frequently see glimpses of their vacations and family moments. Both Dileep and Srividya loved travelling and would make time for trips whenever work allowed. A few years ago, the family moved into their dream home, which they named 'Raj Shree'.

Dileep Raj's glorious career

Dileep Raj had worked in the industry for nearly 20 years and was a familiar face for audiences across Karnataka. Whether it was films or daily soaps, he managed to leave an impression with every performance. He was especially loved for serials like Hitler Kalyana, Janani, Ardha Satya, Kumkum Bhagya, Male Billu and Mangalya.

His passing has created a huge void for fans and colleagues alike. For many television viewers, Dileep Raj was more than just an actor on screen. He had become a familiar part of everyday life and was known for effortlessly slipping into different roles. Dileep was not just an actor but also a producer who had a huge role to play in shaping Kannada television content over the years.

Also read: Dileep Raj, popular Kannada actor, dies of heart attack at the age of 48