Dileep Raj, popular Kannada actor, dies of heart attack at the age of 48

New Delhi:

Kannada actor and television producer Dileep Raj died after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his residence. He was rushed to a hospital immediately, but could not be saved. The news of his sudden demise has left the Kannada film and television industry in shock, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of the popular actor.

As per TV9 Kannada, veteran actor Doddanna expressed grief over Dileep Raj’s death and said, “Dilip Raj's father is H.M. Shivarudrappa. He is originally from Arasikere. He and my brother studied together. I was very shocked to hear the news of Dilip Raj's demise. My stomach hurts. He is like our children.”

Dileep Raj was known for his work across films, television, theatre and dubbing. Over the years, he appeared in several notable projects, including Milana, U-Turn, Orchestra Mysore, Boyfriend and Love Mocktail 3. He earned widespread recognition after starring alongside late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Milana, where his performance as the antagonist became widely appreciated.

Apart from films, Dileep was a familiar face on Kannada television. He featured in serials such as Hitler Kalyana, Kambada Mane, Janani, Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkum Bhagya, Mangalya and Preetiagati. He later returned to television with Rathasaptami and also hosted several reality shows.

Dileep Raj had also made a successful transition into production through his banner DR Creations. He produced television serials including Paaru, Na Ninna Bidalare and Krishna Rukku, which is currently airing on Zee Kannada. His role as the lead in Hitler Kalyana further cemented his popularity among television audiences.

Born on September 2, 1978, in Bangalore, Dileep Raj initially developed an interest in choreography during his college years before joining a drama troupe and eventually stepping into acting. He made his film debut with Bhai Friend in 2005 and went on to build a long-standing career in the entertainment industry.

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