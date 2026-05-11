Bharath Kanth dies in road accident: What was the Telugu actor's last post?

New Delhi:

The Telugu film industry was left shocked after young actor Bharath Kanth and cinematographer Sai Trilok lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, May 10. The incident reportedly took place near Bonglur Gate on the Outer Ring Road while the two were travelling from Nellore to Hyderabad.

Bharath had a strong social media presence. His last post has left fans talking.

What was Bharath Kanth's last post?

Bharath Kanth's last post on Instagram was on April 24. It was a solo photo of him, standing against the setting sun. In the caption, he penned, "Naan itha solliye aaganum.Nee avvalavu azhagu!", loosely translating to "I had to say this… You are incredibly beautiful!" in English. Here is the post:

In the comment box, Chandhine Kaur, actor and dancer, wrote, "This was your last post and it was for me… and you were with me.. Ma you have been the greatest thing that happened in my life. I love you with all my heart and will still do always.. you will always be apart of me.. i am tearing while typing but rest in peace."

How did Bharath Kanth die?

According to reports, the car carrying Bharath Kanth and Trilok met with a severe collision near Exit No. 12 on the ORR. Initial reports had suggested that a speeding container lorry rammed into their vehicle from behind. However, Adibatla Inspector B Ravi Kumar stated, “When the car reached the vicinity of Exit No. 12, Bharat Kant, who was driving the vehicle, collided with a container truck moving ahead of him. Both Bharat Kanth and Sai Trilok sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.”

Media reports stated that the impact of the crash was so intense that the vehicle was completely mangled. The two were reportedly returning to Hyderabad from Nellore and had left on Saturday night. They reached the Pedda Amberpet stretch of the Outer Ring Road at around 3 am, and the accident is believed to have occurred while they were heading towards Shamshabad.

Authorities reportedly identified the victims using their mobile phones and the registration details of the car. Their bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examination. While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be officially confirmed, negligent driving is currently being considered the primary reason behind the accident.

Bharath Kanth's glorious filmography

Bharath Kanth had recently appeared in the film Talent and had also worked in Telugu and Hindi web series, gradually building a name for himself among audiences. Sai Trilok, meanwhile, was known for his work as a cinematographer in several Telugu films and was regarded as a respected talent within the industry.

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