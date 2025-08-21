Vishwambhara update: Chiranjeevi announces release date, teaser today at 6.06 pm Fans rejoice! Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara is set for a Summer 2026 release, with the much-awaited teaser dropping today at 6.06 pm.

New Delhi:

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday treated his fans with a special glimpse of his much-awaited film 'Vishwambhara'. The Telugu star, who is known for his films like 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada MBBS', and others, shared an announcement video where he explained the reasons behind the film's delay.

Taking to the social media platform X, Chiranjeevi's team shared a short video where the actor gave a speech and revealed important information regarding the Telugu film 'Vishwambhara'. He also revealed that the film is going to hit the big screens in Summer 2026. However, the official teaser of the film will be released today, August 21, 2025, at 6.06 pm.

