Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s final movie release date and cast revealed Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan hits screens on Pongal 2026. From release date to cast and director, here’s all you need to know.

New Delhi:

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be seen one last time on the big screen before he retires from acting and takes on the role of a full-time politician. For the unversed, the actor announced the formation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024.

The superstar, who last appeared in September 2024's Greatest Of All Time, will next be seen in the Pan-India movie Jana Nayagan. The film will be released next year and is very special for Vijay fans.

Jana Nayagan release date

Vijay starrer is scheduled for January 9, 2026, aligning with the well-known Pongal / Makar Sankranti window, a peak period for Tamil cinema that has previously delivered massive box office returns.

Jana Nayagan budget

KVN Productions' first Tamil venture has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores. The film is expected to perform well at the box office. For the unversed, G.O.A.T. earned Rs 126.3 crore worldwide on its first day. According to Sacnilk, Vijay starrer earned Rs 464.54 crore worldwide in 36 days, with Rs 161 crores from overseas.

Jana Nayagan cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and more

The movie features Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Jana Nayagan also has veterans like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Mamitha Baiju, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Revathi.

Jana Nayagan makers

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, this political action thriller marks Vijay’s final cinematic outing before he enters politics. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music of Jana Nayagan, his fifth team-up with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

About Vijay's political party

On February 2, 2024, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and stated its intent to contest the 2026 elections.

Jana Nayagan FAQs

Q1. What is the release date of Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal / Makar Sankranti festive window.

Q2. Who is the director of Jana Nayagan?

The film is directed by H Vinoth, known for helming action thrillers and socially engaging cinema.

Q3. Who is in the cast of Jana Nayagan?

The cast includes Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Revathi, Mamitha Baiju and Narain.

Q4. Is Jana Nayagan a remake?

No, Jana Nayagan is an original political action drama, not a remake.

Q5. Who is the music director of Jana Nayagan?

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fifth collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Q6. What is the budget of Jana Nayagan?

The film is reportedly made on a Rs 300 crore budget, making it one of the costliest Tamil films ever produced.

Q7. Why is Jana Nayagan special for Vijay fans?

It is Vijay’s final film before retiring from acting to focus full-time on politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Q8. Which production company is behind Jana Nayagan?

The film is produced by KVN Productions, in their first major Tamil cinema venture.

Also Read: The Rs 70 lakh Kannada film that shocked India with 100x profit and a year-long run