The Rs 70 lakh Kannada film that shocked India with 100x profit and a year-long run A Kannada movie made for only Rs 70 lakh created history by earning Rs 75 crore worldwide. Here’s how Mungaru Male became India’s most profitable film.

Several films across different genres are currently running in theatres. From big-budget films like 'War 2' and 'Coolie', which are made with a budget of more than Rs 100 crore, to the animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 15 crore.

Nowadays, films can be called blockbusters or hits after taking their box office reports into consideration. Sometimes, even prominent actors fail to create magic at the box office compared to small-budget films. Today, we are going to tell you about one such Indian film that was made with a budget of just Rs 70 lakh and, despite being in a regional language, became a blockbuster.

Kannada blockbuster film, which was made with a budget of Rs 70 lakh

The name of the movie is 'Mungaru Male'. The 2006 comedy-drama film was directed by Yogaraj Bhat and written by Preetham Gubbi. The film reportedly was made with a budget of Rs 70 lakh and collected Rs 75 crore worldwide.

About the director Yograj Bhat

It is significant to note that the director Yograj Bhat is best known for his work in films like 'Drama', 'Dana Kayonu', 'Gaalipata', and 'Manada Kadalu'. Besides directing, Yograj Bhat is also a well-known lyricist and writer. His famous songs include 'Pushpavati', Bombe Bombe', 'Maathu Sothu', 'Bisilu Kudureyondu' and others.

About Mungaru Male's storyline

For the unversed, the romantic comedy musical film 'Mungaru Male' revolves around the story of two individuals named Preetham and Nandhini. The plot continues when Preetham, who loves Nandhini, gets heartbroken when he comes to know that her marriage is already fixed.

Mungaru Male OTT platform

Those who haven't watched the movie yet can stream it on the OTT streaming platform JioHotstar. Notably, the film has an IMDb rating of 8.4.

