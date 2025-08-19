Mammootty 'recovers' and prepares for new Malayalam film project; fans rejoice Mammootty is back! After health concerns, the Malayalam superstar is set for his next movie with Mahesh Narayanan. Fans celebrate his recovery and return.

New Delhi:

Malayalam megastar Mammootty is all ready to return to the big screen after a short break. According to people close to the actor, he will return to Kerala soon and is expected to work on Mahesh Narayanan's next movie in September, as reported by OnManorama.

On Tuesday, Mammootty's longtime associate, George, shared a picture of Mammootty where he can be seen folding his hands. The caption of the post reads, "I stand in front of you with my eyes filled with joy. And for those who prayed, to those who stood with me, to those who comforted me, saying that nothing will happen, with unending love, dear ones... Thank you!" Check the post below:

On the other hand, producer Anto Joseph also shared his happiness over this Mammootty's news and wrote, "Prayers from countless people around the world have been answered. Thank you, thank you, thank you, God."

Social media reacts

Fans have expressed their excitement over this news and shared their views on social media platform. One X user wrote, "Yeah (crown emoji) is coming back.."

Another user wrote, "He faced the storm, and now the Patriarch walks back into the light."

About Mammootty's health

Earlier in June, Mammootty was in the news because of his health issues. However, while speaking to Reporter TV, John Brittas confirmed that Mammootty is suffering from a minor health issue and is currently receiving treatment.

Mammootty's known films and work front

For the unversed, the National Film Award winner Mammootty is best known for his work in films like 'A Northern Story of Valor', 'Mathilukal', 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha', 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar' and others.

Talking about his recent work front, the actor was last seen in Deeno Dennis' action crime thriller film 'Bazooka' alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Divya Pillai, Iswarya Menon, Sidharth Bharathan and others.

Also Read: Pala Suresh, Malayalam mimicry artist, dies at 53 at his Piravom residence