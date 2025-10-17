Arasan promo out: Simbu’s fierce avatar in Vetri Maaran’s epic leaves fans spellbound The highly anticipated promo of Arasan is finally out! Directed by Vetri Maaran and starring Silambarasan TR, the five-minute promo dropped on October 17 2025. Jr NTR unveiled the Telugu version, calling it a special collaboration between the Tamil and Telugu industries.

The much-awaited promo of the Tamil language film 'Arasan' has been released by the makers on October 17, 2025. The 5-minute and 35-second-long promo created a wave of excitement among fans.

The Telugu promo of the movie 'Arasan' was shared by none other than superstar Jr NTR, also known as the Man of Masses. Silambarasan TR fans can watch the official promo video on the official YouTube channel of music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Sharing the YouTube link of Arasan’s promo on platform X, War 2 actor Jr. NTR wrote, “Sending my best wishes to the inimitable genius Vetrimaaran sir, my brother @SilambarasanTR_, rockstar @anirudhofficial, and the entire #Saamrajyam / #Arasan team. I’m sure the best of STR is yet to come, and who better than Vetri sir to showcase it on the big stage. This one already feels special.”

Arasan promo is out now

The promo of Vetri Maaran's Arasan opens with gripping background music by Anirudh Ravichander, hinting at its intense theme. It begins with a person recording a video, explaining or revealing details about a real incident, which translates in English as, "Sir, everything I'm about to say is true. The killers, the victims, the names, the places, the time, it's all real. But please don't show it that way. You guys usually add this card in the beginning, right? Everything shown in this film, just add one of these."

Then, the screen shows that disclaimer card, which, translated in English, reads, "The locations, characters, and actors depicted in this film are all fictional. They were not created with anyone in mind. Whether the scenes and real events depicted in this film are about people currently living or dead is purely coincidental."

Watch the promo video here:

The promo also features the same man saying, "My case is up next; I will tell you the details after the hearing." He was then heard joking with the people recording his video, asking, "Who will be playing me?" and jokingly suggesting Jr NTR, saying he's a good actor. Later, viewers learned that the person explaining the real incident was an accused, as the judge said to him, "The police have charged you with committing three murders in one night." When the judge asked, "Do you plead guilty to those crimes?"

He replied, "I have nothing to do with those murders, ma'am," and went on to explain the incident. The YouTube promo has been receiving reactions from viewers and has garnered more than 3,000 views so far.

Notably, the film marks the first collaboration between Asuran writer Vetri Maaran and actor Silambarasan TR, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'.

