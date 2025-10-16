Arasan Promo: Know about Jr NTR's involvement in Silambarasan TR starrer from Vada Chennai universe Arasan, the much awaited film from Vada Chennai universe, will soon hit the theatres. But before that Jr NTR will be seen presenting its promo.

New Delhi:

Tamil director Vetrimaaran and actor Silambarasan TR, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, are set to work together in the film Arasan. The producers have revealed that Arasan is titled Samrajyam in Telugu. Amid it's high anticipation, the film's promo will be released tomorrow (October 17) at 10:07 am. Interestingly, Jr NTR will unveil the teaser.

For the unversed, Silambarasan 49th film is from the Vada Chennai universe. The 2018 thriller starring Dhanush was loved by Tamil audience. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film will be made in two parts.

Arasan promo will be released in theaters

It is reported that the film's teaser will be screened in select theaters before Diwali. Filmmaker Kalaippuli S Thanu shared this information on social media. He shared a poster on Instagram, writing, 'Junior NTR for Silambarasan. The empire transcends borders. Arasan will be titled 'Samrajyam' in Telugu. A kingdom of power and pride! The promo will be released on October 17th at 10:07 AM.'

(Image Source : KALAIPPULI S THANU)Kalaippuli S Thanu's X post

Junior NTR has long been a supporter of his colleagues in the film industry. He attended the pre-release event of the Telugu version of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.

Potential cast of the film

The film, produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, will be made in two parts. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh are expected to play the lead roles. Although this has not yet been officially confirmed, Andrea, Chandra, Samuthirakani and Kishore may also appear in the film. The film is expected to be a powerful action drama.

There has not much revealed about the film's release date yet. But fans will be hoping that the Arasan promo will shed light on it's possible arrival in 2025.

