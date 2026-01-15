Allu Arjun delivers Pushpa 2 dialogue in Japan at Tokyo premiere, gets thunderous response | Watch

South superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna recently attended the premiere of their hit Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 in Tokyo, Japan. Allu Arjun impressed fans by saying one of his film's dialogues in Japanese.
Several pictures and videos from the event surfaced online, showing the audience cheering loudly, giving him a huge response as he connected with fans in their language.
Allu Arjun delivers Pushpa 2 dialogue in Japan at Tokyo premiere
During the special premiere event in Japan, Allu Arjun delivered a dialogue from his film Pushpa 2 and received widespread praise from the audience. For the unversed, the Telugu film is set to release in Japan on January 16, 2026.
The official X handle of the film, Pushpa, shared several clips from the Tokyo premiere of Pushpa 2. Take a look below:
This is a developing story.
