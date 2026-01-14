Drishyam 3 Malayalam release date announced: Mohanlal's film to release before Hindi remake | Deets inside The makers of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Drishyam 3 announced its release date on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The Malayalam version will hit theatres six months before the Hindi remake. Read on for full details.

New Delhi:

The wait for Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film Drishyam 3 is finally over, as the makers have announced its release date. Notably, the hit franchise has also been remade in Hindi under the same name, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Interestingly, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 will release six months before the Hindi remake. Sharing the announcement teaser, Mohanlal wrote, "Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026 (sic)." Take a look below:

When is Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 releasing?

The Malayalam film Drishyam 3 is set to hit theatres on April 2, 2026, while Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026. In December 2025, the makers of the Hindi version released its promo online.

The shooting of Mohanlal’s film Drishyam 3 was wrapped up in December 2025. The makers shared the wrap-up video on social media.

This is a developing story.