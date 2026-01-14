Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Pushpa makers' next | Watch big announcement Allu Arjun is set to team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and composer Anirudh Ravichander for a highly anticipated Mythri Movie Makers project. Watch the announcement video here.

There’s good news for Allu Arjun fans, as the Pushpa actor is all set to team up with renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a massive new project under Mythri Movie Makers. This venture is considered one of the most anticipated projects in recent times, as it will also bring music composer Anirudh Ravichander on board.

It is worth noting that shooting for this ambitious project is scheduled to begin in 2026. For the unversed, the song in the announcement video, titled 23, was penned by Heisenberg and sung by Hector Salamanca.

Announcement video of Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming project

The makers shared the announcement video on January 14, 2026, captioning it, "A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema Icon Star @alluarjunonline X @lokesh.kanagaraj X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial STRIVE FOR GREATNESS Shoot begins in 2026 (sic)."

Social media reacts to AA23 announcement video

Ever since the makers released the announcement video for this massive project, fans have been reacting with excitement. One Instagram user commented, “Dare I say… this combo already sounds ICONIC (sic).” Another added, “Step aside for yet another BANGERRRRRR (sic).”

AA23: Cast and production details

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. So far, only Allu Arjun has been officially confirmed in the cast, with the names of the other actors yet to be revealed.

Allu Arjun and Mythri Movie Makers

For the unversed, South superstar Allu Arjun has previously collaborated with Mythri Movie Makers for the blockbuster Pushpa film series. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021, followed by the second part, Pushpa 2: The Rule, in 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the films star Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

