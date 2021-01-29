KGF Chapter 2: 'Promise will be fulfilled,' makers to announce release date of Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer today

Image Source : TWITTER/@YASHBALAGA A still of Yash from KGF Chapter 2 teaser

While the year 2021 was dull at the box office due to the COVID19 lockdown, 2021 is going to witness many blockbusters ruling people's hearts. Superstar Yash is gearing up to set fire to the box office with his most-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. Looking at the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 1 and the excitement for the sequel, it won't be wrong to say that the film will break many records. Today, on Friday, the makers will reveal the release date of the film. Actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter to announce that the promise made will be fulfilled today.

Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the dangerous villain Adheera in the film, tweeted, "promise will be kept."

Earlier this month on actor Yash's birthday, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the film in which he is seen as Rocky Bhai. The video shows actor Yash in his uber-cool avatar fighting those who come in his way to power. KGF: Chapter 2 teaser also gave a glimpse into the characters of Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen and Sanjay Dutt as the ultimate villain- Adheera.

Interestingly, just 10 hours after the release of the teaser video, it created a record of receiving 16 million views and becoming the most liked teaser in the history of South Indian films by beating movies like Master, RRR, etc. Now, the video has garnered more than 163 million views on YouTube.

KGF: Chapter 2 teaser

Sanjay Dutt about his role Adheera in KGF 2

"Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes," said Dutt.

"The film is a sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', so you can expect all that and more. Yash and I have a face-off in the film, obviously which was a lot of fun. A lot of props were involved and the sequences are choreographed beautifully. The film is high on action. Other than that, I want the audience to enjoy the action in the film without saying too much," said Dutt.

Production of KGF: Chapter 2 was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA films.