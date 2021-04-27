Acharya postponed: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's film not releasing on Eid 2021, confirm makers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAM CHARAN Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan

The second wave of coronavirus has struck the film business once again. Owing to the rising COVID-19 cases, release dates of films have been affected all over India. On Tuesday, the makers of Acharya announced that the film starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan has been postponed. The film was scheduled to hit the theaters on May 13, on the occasion of Eid. Sharing a statement on Twitter, Konidela Pro Company which co-produces the film with Matinee Entertainment shared that the new release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal.

"Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe! #AcharyaPostponed (sic)." the tweet read.

The film will see the Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi co-starring with his son, actor Ram Charan. In the film, Ram Charan plays Siddha, a Naxalite, and Pooja Hegde plays his lady love, Neelambari.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Udagi, a new poster of the film was released by the makers. In the poster, Ram strikes a romantic dance pose with Pooja. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the poster of the film and wrote: "Introducing #Siddha's love #Neelambari Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi. #Acharya."

Pooja, too, shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: "Here's the love of #Siddha - #Neelambari Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi. #Acharya".

Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal, as Chiranjeevi's love interest in the film. It is directed by Koratala Siva. The action film also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Sangeetha Krish and Regina Cassandra.

Meanwhile, Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar has also been postponed. The news was shared by the makers on Tuesday morning.

