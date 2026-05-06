Vaazha II Biopic of a Billion Bros movie OTT: When and where to stream Hashir-Alan Bin Siraj's Malayalam film

New Delhi:

The Malayalam film Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, directed by Savin SA, which hit the big screens on April 2, 2026, is all set to make its digital debut soon. The film received a positive response from both audiences and critics upon its release.

Vaazha 2 is the sequel to the 2024 Malayalam comedy hit Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys. The film follows four friends who go on a journey of self-discovery and face social pressure. The story continues as they learn to take responsibility while finding success on their own terms.

Vaazha II Biopic of a Billion Bros: When and where to stream this film on OTT

Viewers can stream the Malayalam comedy drama Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros on the JioHotstar platform from Friday, May 8, 2026.

Vaazha II Biopic of a Billion Bros: Cast and trailer

In terms of cast, Vaazha II features Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Devaraj, Bijukuttan, Angel Maria, Aju Varghese, Alphonse Puthren, Vijay Babu, and others. To get an idea of the film’s plot, viewers can watch the official trailer of Vaazha 2 below:

Vaazha II Box office collection

Vaazha II, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, has collected Rs 124.25 crore in India within 27 days of its release, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 228.72 crore. On IMDb, the film has received a rating of 8.3 out of 10.

Vaazha II: Crew details

The film is written by Vipin Das and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, under Icon Studios, WBTS Productions, and Imagine Cinemas. The music for the film is composed by Ankit Menon, while the film is edited by Kannan Mohan.

Also Read: Vaazha 2 collection: Malayalam film nears Rs 150 crore despite Dhurandhar 2 storm | See BO Report