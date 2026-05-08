Vaazha 2 OTT X review: Here's how internet audience is reacting to Hashir H's Malayalam comedy-drama

New Delhi:

The Malayalam comedy-drama Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros finally premiered on OTT on May 8, 2026. Directed by Savin SA, the film has received strong attention from both fans and critics upon its release. Viewers who were eagerly waiting for its digital release have already binge-watched it and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

A sequel to the 2024 film Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, Vaazha II features Hashir, Alan bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, and Veda Shankar in key roles. Let's take a look at what social media users are saying about Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros.

Vaazha 2 X review

The film has been receiving praise from OTT audiences so far, with users calling it a "must-watch cautionary tale." Some viewers also found it "engaging," with a mix of humour and emotions. While giving 3.5 stars, one X user wrote, "A must-watch cautionary tale. All schools should make their students watch this. Almost as good as the first film. I almost cried in the climax. My only complaint - #BasilJoseph should've made a cameo in this also."

Another wrote, "watched vaazha 2 on ott and the way i was crying… the pain feels so real."

See other X reactions below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Vaazha 2 lifetime collection: Malayalam sequel emerges as one of Mollywood's biggest 2026 hits