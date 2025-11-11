Stranger Things Season 5 release date: Final season to stream in three parts on Netflix [Details] The wait is nearly over! Stranger Things Season 5 arrives this November on Netflix, with Volume 1, Volume 2 and a grand finale episode rolling out through the holidays. Here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule, cast, and trailer.

The wait is finally over for Stranger Things fans! The fifth and final instalment of the hit Netflix series is set to release soon. Notably, Stranger Things Season 5 will be launched in three parts, i.e., Volume 1, Volume 2, and a finale episode.

Created by Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things season 5 will be made available to stream on the Netflix platform. Read on to know about its cast, release date and other details.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date and time

Viewers will be able to stream Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 on Netflix from November 27, 2025, at 06:30 am IST. Volume 2 will be released on December 26, 2025, one day after Christmas. Whereas the finale episode will hit the screens on January 1, 2026. Notably, fans will be able to enjoy the last episode on big screens as it will be screened in over 350 theatres across the United States and Canada, from December 31, 2025, at 5 pm PT.

Stranger Things Season 5 trailer

The official trailer of Stranger Things season 5 was dropped by the makers on October 30, 2025. The YouTube logline reads: "At long last… we can begin. The trailer for the epic final season of STRANGER THINGS is here. VOL 1 - November 26, 5pm PT, VOL 2 - Christmas, 5pm PT, THE FINALE - New Year’s Eve, 5pm PT *releasing worldwide all at once, date may vary based on your local timezone (sic)."

Watch the trailer here:

Stranger Things 5 episode titles

The Stranger Things season 5 will have eight episodes with the titles:

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing of …

Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer

Episode 5: Shock Jock

Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz

Episode 7: The Bridge

Episode 8: The Rightside Up

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

The beloved cast of Stranger Things returns for the final chapter, including Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington among others.

