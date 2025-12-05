Spy thriller to watch on OTT if you loved Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar If you love secret missions, agents living double lives, and nail-biting twists, the spy thriller series and films available on OTT platforms are a treasure trove. With the release of Dhurandhar, the genre has got a new addition.

Spy thriller series and films are a huge hit with audiences. Numerous series and films are available on OTT platforms, depicting the dual lives of undercover agents, secret missions, and the dangerous world they inhabit. Each story captivates viewers so much that it's hard to resist watching the next episode.

With the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the genre has got a new addition. But while you wait to watch it on OTT, here's a list of the 7 best spy thriller series and films that are available digitally.

Spy thrillers on OTT

Spy City

This thrilling spy series is set in 1961 Berlin. It stars Dominic Cooper as British spy Fielding Scott, whose mission goes awry and he himself becomes the prime suspect. This twist-filled series delivers a powerful thrill. You can watch it on Jio Hotstar.

The Spy

This powerful mini-series is based on the true story of Mossad agent Eli Cohen. Sasha Baron delivers a brilliant performance as Cohen Eli, who disguises himself in Syria in the 1960s for a major mission. This thrilling series is a must-see spy drama. You can watch it on Netflix.

Mission Majnu

Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu is a spy thriller in which RAW agent Amandeep Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) is on a mission to stop a secret nuclear plot in Pakistan. The film blends espionage and emotional drama. It is available on Netflix.

Our Kind of Traitor

Based on the novel by John le Carré, this film tells the story of British couple Perry (Ewan McGregor) and Gail (Naomie Harris), whose Moroccan vacation takes a dangerous turn when they meet Dima (Stellan SkarsgArd), a Russian money launderer. This suspenseful spy story centers on espionage, corruption, and the mafia. You can enjoy it on Prime Video.

Anek

In this film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays an undercover agent sent to Northeast India to negotiate with militant groups. As the truth unfolds, he must contend not only with militants but also with the prejudices within the system. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is available on Netflix.

Tehran

The story revolves around Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who is sent to Tehran to disable an air defense system. When the mission fails, she finds herself struggling to survive in a difficult situation. This Emmy-winning series is available on Apple TV.

Traitor

The story revolves around Samir Horn (Don Cheadle), an explosives expert who becomes involved with an international terrorist network. The FBI is after him, but it's unclear whether he's actually a traitor or an undercover agent. This is a thrilling and suspenseful spy thriller that you can enjoy on Prime Video.

