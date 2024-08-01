Shekhar Home: JioCinema unveils trailer of Kay Kay Menon-starrer detective series, announces premiere date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shekhar Home will premiere on JioCinema.

JioCinema on Thursday announced the release date of its upcoming series titled Shekhar Home, headlined by Kay Kay Menon. It will be released on the platform on August 14. The detective drama series, also starring Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari, is directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee. Shekhar Home is inspired by literary works of the noted British writer Arthur Conan Doyle, which are in the public domain, the makers said in a press note. Menon essays the titular role of Shekhar Home in the show.

Watch the trailer:

The official synopsis states, ''Fate makes him cross paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries.''

Menon, known for his stellar performances in Black Friday, Sarkar, Haider, and Special OPS, said he instantly fell in love with the complex world of the show and his character. "Shekhar’s character took me back to the good old days. I re-lived the memories of the time when social media was not even a thing. After reading the script and analysing this role, I was drawn to the complexity of unravelling mysteries.''

'The series isn't just about solving crimes, it's also about exploring human nature in all its aspects- from love and loyalty to betrayal and deceit. Playing Shekhar was a pure delight. I’m excited to bring Shekhar to all of you,'' he added talking more about the series.

The six-episode series, which is set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, is produced by BBC Studios Productions India.

