North-South clash on Independence Day: From 'Stree 2' to 'Thangalaan', check full list of films

2024 has been a good year for Indian cinema so far and the year is still left with several months. However, this is just the beginning, as the real excitement is yet to unfold on August 15, when we shall witness a box office clash with not one or two but five movies releasing on the same day. Earlier this year, a couple of big films clashed on the occasion of Eid. So, this Independence Day, cinephiles will get a chance to choose from variety of flicks to watch in cinemas. Check out the full list.

Stree 2

Stree 2 is one of the most awaited films, as the audience has been eagerly waiting for this sequel after the blockbuster Stree. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, and will also hit theatres on August 15.

Thangalaan

Thanglaan is one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of the year. Produced by Studio Green, the film is based on true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film stars Chiyaan Vikram in a never-before-seen avatar along with Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in prominent roles.

Khel Khel Mein

The film has been making headlines due to its ensemble cast ever since it was announced. It stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Aparshakti Khurana, and more. The story revolves around a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other.

Vedaa

The film is inspired by true events. It depicts the bravery of one person challenging a draconian system in an uprising. It follows a young woman's fight for justice, guided by a man who becomes her ally. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Raghu Thatha

Produced by Hombale Films, its story follows a rebellious young woman, Kayalvizhi, who is forced to choose between principle and patriarchy. It stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

