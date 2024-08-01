Bigg Boss OTT 3: From top 5 finalists to prize money, everything you need to know about grand finale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is on the verge to conclude with its third season. Since the grand finale is just one day away, fans are super-excited about the episode and rooting for their favourite contestant. The show commenced on June 21 this year with 16 participants including Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Chandrika Dixit, Shivani Kumar, Lovekesh Kataria, and Armaan Malik, among others. Ex-TikToker and social media personality Adnaan Shaikh joined the show as the wild card entry on Day 24. So, without a further ado, check out all the important information you must know ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand finale.

Where To Watch

Viewers can watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on JioCinema since it is a digital-only version of the popular reality show. If you have its Premium subscription, you can also watch the entire season from the start.

Grand Finale Date

Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand finale episode will be streamed on August 2, 2024. The grand finale episode will start at 9 pm on the platform. This will be the first time when the grand finale episode of BB OTT will be held on Fridays instead of Sundays.

Prize Money

The previous two seasons had a prize money of Rs 25 lakh. It is expected to be the same in the third season as well. In the first season Divya Agarwal received Rs 25 lakh as prize money and in the second season Elvish Yadav got the same amount.

Top 5 Finalists

Among 17 contestants, the top 5 housemates who have reached the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Makbul, and Kritika Malik. Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were the last two eliminations ahead of the finale.