Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns from US vacation, airport video goes viral | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai has been recently making headlines not for her films but for her personal life. Rumours of tension in the relationship between Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan have been trending recently on social media. She was recently spotted in the US enjoying her solo trip with her daughter Aaradhya. A fan also shared a series of pictures with the actress on Instagram, which confirmed the news of her US vacation. On Wednesday evening, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai airport with her daughter returning from the vacation. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya coming out from the Mumbai airport.

When divorce rumours made the rounds

Last month, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's rift rumours came into the limelight during the wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Her entry in the Ambani family's party caught everyone's attention. The entire Bachchan family had reached the wedding together, but Aishwarya reached alone with her daughter Aaradhya. After this, the rumours of tension got more air. Moreover, it was only after this wedding function that Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted together at the airport. Both left for the US after attending the function.

On many occasions, Aishwarya Rai was seen alone with her daughter, which raised these questions. Last year, Aishwarya Rai and Navya Naveli Nanda walked together at the Paris Fashion Week. During this, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were also present there and they cheered up Navya but only Aaradhya was seen with Aishwarya. Since then, rumour has it that things are not well between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek too.

