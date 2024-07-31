Sidharth Malhotra's birthday wish for his 'love' Kiara Advani will steal your heart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sid-Kiara tied the knot on February 7 last year.

On the occasion of Kiara Advani's 33rd birthday, her hubby Sidharth Malhotra shared an adorable picture of the actress along with a cute note, expressing his love and admiration for her. In his romantic message, he wrote, ''Happy Birthday Love , the pic says it all.You’re the kindest soul I know , Here is to many more memories together,'' along with a red heart emoji. In the pic, Kiara can be seen posing with her birthday decoration in a white outfit. The balloon decoration reads, ''We Love You.''

See the post:

Not only Sidharth, but Kiara has received birthday wishes from her close friends in the film fraternity including her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Maniesh Paul, Jackky Bhagnani, Gajraj Rao, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Raashii Khanna, Mira Kapoor, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others.

On the special occasion, Dil Raju-led Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a new poster featuring the birthday girl, Kiara Advani, from the upcoming film, Game Changer. The poster features Kiara in the same outfit which she had worn in the song, Jagrandi.

Apart from this, Kiara is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2, which will also feature RRR star Jr NTR. She also has Don 3 lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Toxic.

