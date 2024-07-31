'Drunk' Millind Gaba gets into ugly fight at T-Series office, CCTV footage goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM THE VIRAL VIDEO Millind Gaba is a popular name in the music industry.

A video of singer Millind Gaba is doing rounds on social media wherein he can be seen arguing and getting into an ugly fight with the people sitting at the T-Series office with him. Gaba can be seen sitting at a meeting discussion and as per the CCTV footage he starts consuming 'liquor'. The person sitting next to him possibly objects his act and then the two get into an argument. In no time, the verbal spat turns into a physical fight and others sitting in the meeting intervene and stop them. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram handle, which is doing rounds on the social media, and captioned it as, ''We came across a viral video of #MillindGaba creating a ruckus at T-Series while under the influence of alcohol. Is this how professionals should act?''

India TV does not confirm the authenticity of the viral video, as some social media users are calling it a 'publicity stunt' while a few are also questioning the behaviour of the singer under the influence of 'alcohol'. Neither T-Series not Millind have issued any clarification on the viral video so far.

Who is Millind Gaba?

Millind Gaba is a well-known name in the music industry. Some of his popular songs include 'Nazar Lag Jayegi', 'Yaar Mod Do', and 'Main Teri Ho Gayi', among others. As an actor, he made his debut in the Punjabi film, Stupid 7. Apart from this, he also participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and was evicted for 29 days.

