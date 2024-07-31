Natasa Stankovic celebrates son Agastya's birthday after separation with Hardik Pandya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in 2020

Natasa Stankovic, who recently announced her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared a series of pictures from her son Agastya's birthday along with a special message for him. Agastya turned a year older on Tuesday, July 30. Taking to her Instagram handle, Natasa shared several pictures of herself and Agastya along with a heartfelt note dedicated to her son. In her note, she promised to always protect him and stand by him. ''My buba You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way.. I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand. I love you, Mama,'' she wrote in the caption. On Natasa's post on Instagram, Hardik's brother Krunal also dropped a red heart emoji.

See the post:

Earlier this month, both Natasa and Hardik confirmed their separation on social media and shared a joint statement. ''After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,'' Natasa and Hardik wrote in their joint statement.

Talking about their son, Hardik and Natasa said that Agastya will be at the centre of their lives and the cricketer confirmed that he and Natasa will co-parent their son for the well-being of their kid.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya married on May 31, 2020, in a ceremony that included both Hindu and Christian rituals. They renewed their vows in February 2023. Rumours about their separation began a couple of months later when Natasa changed her Instagram bio, removing the ‘Pandya’ surname.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde comes out in support of Asim Riaz, says 'others ganged up against him'

Also Read: 'There will never be a couple like Roshan..': Gurucharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry's reunion video goes viral