'There will never be a couple like Roshan..': Gurucharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry's reunion video goes viral

Television actors Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popularly known for their stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mr and Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, were spotted together and their viral video will surely make your day. Both actors left TMKOC a while ago and shared a touching moment on their Instagram handle jointly. ''JAB WE MET AGAIN,'' the actor jointly wrote in the caption. Soon after the video was shared by the actors, their fans chimed in the comment section and wished their return on the show.

See the video:

Soon after the video was shared by the actors, their fans chimed in the comment section and wished their return on the show. One user wrote, ''Finally my best jodi one and only roshan @sodhi_gcs and roshan @jennifer_mistry_bansiwal reunite after a long time and my forever favourite couple from tarak mehta ka ooltah chashma'' ''Roshan And Roshan Sodhi Best Jodi In Old TMKOC Episodes,'' wrote another. A third social media user commented, ''Best Jodi. There will never be a couple like Roshan and Roshan.''

For the unversed, Gurucharan left TMKOC in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic and decided to start his own business. He was recently in the news when he was missing for a few days after travelling to Delhi. On the other hand, Jennifer Mistry left the show after 15 years in 2023 and made allegations of sexual harassment against its creator Asit Kumarr Modi. She also alleged that she was intentionally sacked from the show when she was pregnant.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began in 2008 and has completed over 4,000 episodes so far. Some of the original characters that are still part of the show include Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Amit Bhatt as Champak Lal, Munmun Dutta as Babita Ji, Sonalika Joshi as Mrs Bhide, among others. Recently, Kush Shah, who played Goli quit the show.

