Kiara Advani oozes in new poster of 'Game Changer'; makers introduce her character's name

On the occasion of Kiara Advani's 33rd birthday, the makers of her upcoming Telugu-language film Game Changer introduce her character poster along with the name. Taking to X (previously called Twitter), Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a new poster featuring the birthday girl. The poster features Kiara in the same outfit which she had worn in the song, Jagrandi, which was released a couple of weeks ago.

Check out the poster:

''Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts,'' reads the caption of the post.

About Game Changer

The film stars Ram Charan in triple roles and an ensemble cast of Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, and Nassar. Game Changer also marks Ram Charan's 15th film, which was earlier tentatively titled RC15. Earlier this month, Ram Charan wrapped the shooting of the film and the actor shared this information on his social media handle along with a note and pictures. ''The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER “That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas,'' he wrote. For the unversed, it is a political action thriller film directed by Shankar Shanmugam.

Game Changer release date

According to media reports, produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, this mega-budget film is expected to hit the theatres in December this year. For those who don't know, famous filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam has been working on three films simultaneously for the last few years. He is working on films like Indian 2, Indian 3 and Game Changer. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 was released in theatres this month. However, it failed to impress the audience.

