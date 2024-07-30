Sonu Sood announces Fateh's release date on his birthday, film to arrive in cinemas on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Sood-starrer Fateh will release in 2025.

On the occasion of his 51st birthday, actor Sonu Sood finally announced the release date of his much-awaited directorial flick, Fateh. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu shared two posters of himself from the upcoming film. In one of the pictures, he can be seen dressed up in a black suit and pants in front of the San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate bridge. In the other one, he can be seen with Jacqueliene Fernandez looking at something. Along with the posters, he wrote, ''Be ready for the Nation’s best action film.''

Check out the posters:

Soon after Sonu made the release date announcement of his directorial, netizens and some of his close friends from the film fraternity chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Hamare 'Fateh Singh' ne to aag laga deni hai cinema me.'' ''Fateh ki Fateh ho,'' wrote another. Singer Jubin Nautiyal called the posters 'epic' in the comment section.

Earlier this year, the actor revealed that his directorial debut flick will revolve around cheating through cybercrimes. Later, he also became a victim of deepfake technology after a viral video featuring his morphed face was circulating online. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

Sonu Sood's birthday celebrations

Apart from his acting career, the actor is also known for his social work, which came into the limelight during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday afternoon, the actor celebrated his special day with his fans outside his residence and cut the cake with them. He also clicked several pictures with them. Check out some of the picture from Sonu Sood's birthday celebrations.

Apart from Fateh, Sonu Sood has several other projects in his kitty including Sundar C's directorial Madha Gaja Raja, Mohanlal-starrer Rambaan, and Robbie Grewal's directorial Jewel Thief.

