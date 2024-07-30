Anil Kapoor congratulates Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for clinching Bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/IMDB Manu and Sarabjot clinched Bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh helped India add one more medal to its tally after they clinched the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Manu-Sarabjot's duo defeated the South Korean pair of Oh Yeh-jin and Lee Won-ho 16-10. Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor is one the first celebs, who congratulated the team of Manu and Bhaker for this milestone. The actor to his Instagram handle and congratulated them by sharing their picture together in the Stories section. ''Another win for India!! Congratualtions!!'' he wrote along with their picture.

India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday as she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal for India. In a post on X (previously called Twitter), President Droupadi Murmu said, "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning a bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting! Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud. I wish her and Sarabjot Singh many more laurels in the future."

also congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for their win. "Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat," he added in the post.

After securing the bronze for India, Manu was full of emotions and thanked all the countrymen for their constant support and blessings. "I'm feeling really proud and there is lot of gratitude, thanks for all the blessings," said Bhaker after the match.

