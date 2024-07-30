Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Umar Riaz defends brother Asim after his ugly fight with host Rohit Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Asim Riaz has been ejected from KKK14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is currently one of the most talked about shows on television. The reality show recently made headlines after contestant Asim Riaz got into an ugly verbal spat with the host and Abhishek Kumar. The first episode of the new season featured a lot of drama and conflicts. Rohit introduced all the 12 celebrity contestants of the 14th edition including Krishna Shroff, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among others. On the July 28 episode, Asim was evicted from the show after he got into an argument with Rohit Shetty, Abhishek and Shalin Bhanot. Now, Asim's brother ex-Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz has come out in support of Umar.

He took to his X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a cryptic note which talked about 'degrading' others. ''Dont degrade someone to a level that their worst demons comes out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!'' he wrote.

See the post:

Even though Umar didn't mention either Asim or Rohit or any other contestant's name in his post, netizens were convinced that he is likely defending his brother. One user wrote, ''Asim was poked by multiple people n he reacted but he should have not reacted to Rohit Shetty that way. Asim would have controlled his anger for his fans n friends bcz everyone wanted to see him on TV. I hope next season you would come to KKK we want to see you on show.'' ''Please Asim ko samjhao he is not in BB anymore and every1 is not trying to bully him, he can just chill and live his life.. it’s okay to accept a defeat,'' wrote another.

Following his argument with Rohit, Asim was asked to leave the show. “I wish him all the luck but now he can’t continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may god bless him with success,” Shetty said.

