Selena Gomez shuts down plastic surgery rumours, urges fans to 'leave her alone'

Actor-singer Selena Gomez has always been known for her changed looks and weight fluctuations, was recently in the news for her rumoured plastic surgery. Selena has now come forward and shut down all the speculations while responding to a TikToker's video about the buzz around her changing looks in the comment section. In the now-deleted clip, content creator Marissa Barrionuevo was asked to share what work Gomez has gotten done over the years, according to Page Six. Barrionuevo, a physician assistant in a plastic surgery office, declined to analyse Gomez's appearance, citing the former Disney Channel star's health struggles with lupus as the reason.

In the video, shared in 2023, Barrionuevo told her followers that the diagnosis often alters a person's appearance and shouldn't be mistaken for cosmetic work. However, Selena commented on it on July 27.

Only Murders in the Building actor wrote, "Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone." Following the outburst by Selena, Barrionuevo pinned the former's comment to the top of a new video, she penned an apology note.

Barrionuevo wrote, "I adore you. I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever." "You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s," she added. Selena responded, "I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."

In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a consequence of her lupus diagnosis.

In January last year, Selena Gomez addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok.

