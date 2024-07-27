Ranveer Singh announces new film with R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna: 'This one is for my fans'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh will also feature in Singham Again and Don 3.

Ranveer Singh surprised his fans on Saturday after he announced his new project with director Aditya Dhar, featuring a stellar cast that includes R Madhavan, Askahye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared the announcement as he posted a black and white collage of the cast and the director. Along with the post, he dedicated the project to his fans and called it 'personal'. ''This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent.

This time, it’s personal,'' he wrote.

See the post:

The post features an image of all the lead stars and the director, dressed in black and sporting serious expressions. Director Aditya Dhar's wife and actress Yami Gautam Dhar too shared the same picture on her Instagram and wished the 'Dream Team'. ''Can’t wait for the world to see the magic that you shall create, once again !!! Have seen you work the hardest, day/night, to make it happen ! Your honesty & undying passion for cinema is inspiring to another level !!! You deserve the best @adityadharfilms And all the best to this Dream Team,'' she wrote.

Referring to Aditya's Uri: The Surgical Strike's popular dialogue, she even used the hashtag 'Lets Keep The Josh Going'.

Ranveer's other upcoming films

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. The multi-starrer film also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. He is also replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming edition of Don.

Also Read: Netflix announces first-ever action-fantasy series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' | See poster

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion makes live comeback, performs at opening ceremony | See pics