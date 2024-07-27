Netflix announces first-ever action-fantasy series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' | See poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The upcoming series will be produced by Raj and DK.

Netflix on Saturday announced Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, a fantasy action series from popular filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The upcoming series will be produced by Raj and DK through their production company D2R Films. It will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who is known for helming Tumbbad. The show is also written by Raj and DK along with Barve and Sita R Menon, who worked with the filmmaker duo on films Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone as well as in the series Farzi, and Guns and Gulaabs. Announcing the upcoming series, Netflix shared an intriguing poster and wrote, ''We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood! We’re pumped to announce our first ever action-fantasy series.''

Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom promises to be a "gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals, the streamer said in a statement.

"This is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood. We are having an amazing time working with the very talented Rahi and our uber-versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for ‘Rakt Bramhand’,” the filmmaker duo said in a statement.

The makers will be soon making an official announcement about the show's cast.

