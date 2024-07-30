Mujhse Shaadi Karogi turns 20: Rumi Jaffery reveals character of 'Duggal Sahab' was inspired by THIS person

Follow us on Image Source : CINEMAPARADISO A still from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra-starrer, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, has completed 20 years of its release today, July 30, 2024. It is one of those cult films which is still enjoyed and loved by the audience not only for its lead cast but also for every supporting character. One such character is 'Duggal Sahab', played by late actor Kader Khan, who suffers from a strange illness with which he becomes deaf one day, blind the other day and so on. Not many of us encounter with people suffering from such a rare condition, however, the character of 'Duggal Sahab' is actually inspired by a real person.

Popular writer Rumi Jaffery in a recent talk with Bollywood Hungama revealed he was a bit restless about Kader Khan's role in the film and said, ''I was a bit restless thinking what type of character should he be. Rahul Rawail’s father HS Rawail’s best friend was known as Ridku uncle, who was like his uncle and stayed at their house. He was a dwarf and used to appear in a lot of HS Rawail’s films and the industry knew him.''

''When I was writing Anjaam, Rahul ji told me that his uncle had an unusual illness. Sometimes after waking up, he wouldn’t be able to hear. Sometimes, he wouldn’t be able to see. So, I thought this can be a good fit for the character (of Duggal sahab). But Rahul ji said the audience won’t believe it. I said even if they don’t, I will. So, I gave this characterisation to Duggal sahab,'' he added.

Rumi also went on to mention that he faced an unusual situation ahead of the shooting of the film and said, ''My brother Aman (Jaffery) was working with Rahul ji. He told me that Rahul ji has also used this character in his film Jo Bole So Nihaal, which was to go on floors. I was shocked! I called Rahul ji and he accepted that he has written this character for his film. I said I have also written, and the film is about to start shoot. He asked whether in my film the character is helping the story and screenplay, or it is just added for comedy. I said it is helping my story and screenplay. So, he said he will remove that character from his film. It was such a big gesture that he did on the phone itself.''

For the unversed, other popular characters that garnered much love from the audience including Rajpal Yadav's double role of Pandit Ji and a gang leader, Amrish Puri's role of Colonel sahab. Not only this, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi also popularised the breed of dog, pug.

