Sonu Nigam celebrates birthday with Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan and other friends from music industry

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sonu Nigam celebrates his 51st birthday in Mumbai.

Ace singer Soni Nigam celebrated his 51st birthday with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and several friends from the music industry including Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, Shaan, Anup Jalota among others. Clad in a white outfit, the birthday boy posed for the camera on his special day along with his close friends. On his birthday, Sonu Nigam surprised his family and friends by screening the documentary, Symphony of Fate. In the videos, Sonu can be seen cutting cake with Anup Jalota, Salim Merchant, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and others.

Nigam, a popular and successful playback singer of Hindi Cinema, is also a recipient of several accolades, including the National Film Award and Padma Shri. His first film song 'O Aasman Wale' was from the 1993 film 'Aaja Meri Jaan' . He later sang in movies such as Muqabla, Shabnam, Kasam Teri Kasam, Aag, Hulchul, Aazmayish, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Papa Kahte Hain, Barsaat, Jeet', Hero No 1, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, Dulhe Raja, Soldier, Kal Ho Na Ho and Sooryavansham, among others.

His song 'Accha Sila Diya' for the film Bewafa Sanam, gave him a lot of recognition and success. Recently, Sonu Nigam added his soulful magic to the rendition of the devotional song 'Achutham Keshavam' in 'Maharaj' starring Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari.

Apart from this, Sonu Nigam was recently spotted at a book launch event where he was seen washing Asha Bhosle's feet, as a mark of respect. In a video shared by news agency ANI on X (Formerly Twitter), Sonu sat near the veteran singer to wash her feet. A few people provided him with a small stool, water, a thali and a towel. Later, Sonu also wiped Asha's feet dry. Before leaving the stage, Sonu folded his hands towards the veteran singer and also bowed to her.

Also Read: Sonu Sood announces Fateh's release date on his birthday, film to arrive in cinemas on THIS date