Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde comes out in support of Asim Riaz, says 'others ganged up against him'

Follow us on Image Source : X Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shide

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been topping the headlines ever since it commenced earlier this month. The first episode of the new season featured a lot of drama and conflicts. On the July 28 episode, Asim was evicted from the show after he got into an argument with Rohit Shetty, Abhishek and Shalin Bhanot. Many of the show's fans criticised Asim for his behaviour while a small section of people also came out in support of him. One such supporter is Shilpa Shinde, who is also one of the participants in the new season.

Here's what Shilpa Shinde said

In a conversation with Times Now, the actress blamed others for ganging up against him. ''Kuch bhi nahin hua tha. Aap ke sar paani chala jata hai. Down-to-earth hona chahiya. Ek banda ek taraf aur baki ek jhoondh hai, usko bhadkaya gaya as they knew his nature. Sablog success handle nahin kar pate. Sab log galat the, sab log sahi the. Maine use baar baar bola ki woh chup rahe, bahas na kare (People should be humble. Asim was alone on one side and others ganged up against him, provoked him. Everyone cannot handle success. I kept urging him not to speak or argue with Rohit Shetty. They knew his nature and yet bullied him and instigated him)'' she said.

Earlier, Asim's brother Umar Riaz also came out in support of his sibling. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a cryptic note which talked about 'degrading' others. ''Dont degrade someone to a level that their worst demons comes out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!'' he wrote.

Following his argument with Rohit, Asim was asked to leave the show. “I wish him all the luck but now he can’t continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may god bless him with success,” Shetty said.

Also Read: 'There will never be a couple like Roshan..': Gurucharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry's reunion video goes viral

Also Read: Kiara Advani oozes in new poster of 'Game Changer'; makers introduce her character's name