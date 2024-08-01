Squid Game 2: Netflix confirms premiere date for Season 2, final season to arrive in 2025 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Netflix announced release date of Squid Game 2 and 3.

Superhit Korean survival drama series Squid Game, which became the most-watched series on Netflix when it was released in 2021, will be back with its second season on December 26, the streamer's US official social media accounts announced on Thursday. In its post, Netflix US also unveiled the release date of its third and final season, which will premiere in 2025. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also directed, wrote, and executive produced the first chapter which became a superhit for the streamer upon its premiere, shared his excitement to be back to the world of Squid Game with a new season in a note.

On the other hand, Netflix India shared a short teaser of the upcoming season along with the announcement of its release date and captioned it as, ''The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 coming December 26, only on Netflix. Final Season coming 2025.''

"I am thrilled to see that the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.

I hope you're excited for what's to come," he wrote.

Korean star Lee Jung-jae, who played Song Gi-hun aka player no 456, and Lee Byung-hun, who essayed the mysterious character of The Frontman, will reprise their roles. Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo will also reprise their roles in the series which has added a host of top Korean stars for its new seasons.

The much-awaited second season is set three years after the events of the Squid Game, a contest where 456 players, all of them in deep financial debt, were brought to a secret play to play a deadly children’s game for a chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize.

Now, Gi-Hun aka Player 456, the winner of Squid Game, is determined to find the people behind the sport and put an end to their vicious competition. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an are the new additions to the show, whose title is inspired by a children's game played across South Korea.

Squid Game season two is produced by Firstman Studio with Kim Ji-yeon also serving as an executive producer along with Hwang. Its season one was released on September 17, 2021, and soon became a global hit for the streamer, topping charts across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time with 265.2 million views. It also starred Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung and Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.

