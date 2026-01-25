Shambhala movie OTT release: Where to watch Aadi’s Telugu film online Aadi-starrer Shambhala has arrived on OTT after its theatrical run. Here’s where to watch the Telugu horror thriller, its release date, cast, box office numbers and rating.

New Delhi:

The Telugu horror thriller Shambhala, starring Aadi and Archana Iyerr, which hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, has now arrived on the OTT platform. Those who couldn't get a chance to watch this movie in theatres can now stream it on their devices.

Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the supernatural sci-fi film follows the story of a meteor crash that lands in the highly superstitious village of Shambhala. Set in the 1980s, the plot continues as supernatural events unfold, forcing an atheist scientist to confront an ancient horror.

Shambhala OTT release date and platform

Viewers can stream the Telugu action thriller Shambhala on the Aha platform. The movie premiered on this OTT platform on January 22, 2026, after completing its theatrical run. Announcing the OTT release date and platform, the official X handle of Aha wrote, "Step into a mystical world where myths come alive and destiny roars. #AadiShambhala Premieres 22nd Jan only on #aha (24hrs early access for aha gold users) (sic)."

Meanwhile, 24-hour early access was provided to the Gold members of Aha.

Shambhala movie cast and production details

Besides Aadi and Archana Iyerr, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma, Meesala Laxman, Shiju Menon, Harsha Vardhan, Shiva Karthik, Indraaniel, Shailaja Priya, Chaitra, and Ramaraju in key roles.

The film is produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabhimoju under the Shining Pictures banner. The music for the film is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Watch the Shambhala movie trailer below:

Shambhala box office collection: India and worldwide

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Shambhala opened at the box office with Rs 1.65 crore, followed by Rs 1.1 crore on its second day and Rs 1.3 crore on its third day. However, it failed to attract enough viewers to the screens, leading to underperformance. In India, its total net collection stands at Rs 14.94 crore, while the movie earned Rs 20.21 crore worldwide at the box office.

Shambhala IMDb rating

Notably, the movie has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

Also Read: OTT releases this week [January 22–25, 2026]: Tere Ishk Mein, Sirai and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5