OTT releases this week [January 22–25, 2026]: Tere Ishk Mein, Sirai and more on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 From Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq and regional films, here’s the complete list of new OTT releases this week across Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and more.

The fourth week of January 2026 has plenty to offer cinema lovers. Several new films will be released in theaters this week, with Border 2 being the most talked about. However, there's also a lot of exciting content coming to OTT platforms. Several interesting films and series across different genres can be streamed on OTT this week.

From old releases like Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq, OTT original content like Space Gen: Chandrayaan series featuring Nakuul Mehta, will be released this week. Let's have a look at the full list here.

Gustaakh Ishq OTT release date and platform

Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was released in theaters on November 28, 2025. Now, this film is coming to OTT. Ace designer Manish Malhotra's debut film as a producer will stream on Jio Hotstar from January 23, 2026. The film is directed by Vibhu Puri. It also features stars like Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date: When and where to watch

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, was released in theaters last November. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. Now, this film is coming to OTT this week. Tere Ishq Mein will stream on Netflix from January 23, 2026. The film also features stars like Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Mark movie OTT release date and platform

The Kannada film Mark is also coming to OTT after its theatrical release. This film was released on December 25, 2025. Now, it is set to arrive on digital platforms. This film will be available on Jio Hotstar from January 23, 2026. Kichcha Sudeep plays the lead role in this film. Besides him, actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Naveen Chandra, Vikrant and Yogi Babu will also be seen in the movie.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan OTT release date and streaming details

This space science drama series is also included in this week's OTT list. It will stream on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar from January 23, 2026. The creator of this series is Arunabh Kumar. It stars actors like Shriya Saran, Gopal Dutt, Nakuul Mehta, Prakash Belawadi, and Danish Sait.

Sirai movie OTT release date and platform

Additionally, the Tamil crime courtroom drama, Sirai, is also on this week's OTT list. It will stream on Zee5 from January 23.

It’s Not Like That OTT release date: Where to watch the series

The American drama series It's Not Like That is also generating a lot of buzz and will stream on Prime Video from January 25.

Shambhala OTT release date and platform

The Telugu action film Shambhala is currently streaming on the Aha platform. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film originally released in theaters on December 25, 2025. Starring Archana Iyer, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, and Aadi, it tells the story of a meteor crashing into the highly superstitious village of Shambhala in the 1980s.

Champion OTT release date: When and where to watch

The Telugu sport drama film, Champion starring Roshann Meka will hit the Netflix screens after completing its theatrical run. According to a report by 123 Telugu, the movie will be made available to stream on the platform from January 23, 2026.

Retta Thala OTT release date and platform

Krish Thirukumaran's directorial Retta Thala is currently streaming on Prime Video. The movie stars Arun Vijay, Tanya S Ravichandran, John Vijay and others in lead roles.

